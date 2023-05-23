JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Declared: Jharkhand Board results declared, direct link here

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examination on Tuesday. The result has been declared on its offical website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com.

How many students passed the JAC Class 10 exam 2023?

This year, a total of 407559 students out of 427294 have passed the Class 10 examination. Of these, 269913 candidates have passed in the First division while 126563 and 11083 candidates have passed in the second and Third division respectively.

What is the pass percentage in JAC Class 10 exam 2023?

In 2023, the Jharkhand Class 10 overall pass percentage is 95.38 per cent. The Girls pass percentage is 95.54 per cent while the boys is 95.19 per cent.

List of toppers in Class 10:-

Also Read JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: How to Check Jharkhand Board result 2023

Shreya Songi from Jamshedpur’s Tribal School has secured first position while Saurabh Kumar Pal from Dumka Hatiya Patar bagged second position. A total of two students have secured third position – Deeksha Bharti from Hazaribagh and Deep Mitra from Chas.

What is the pass percentage in JAC Class 10 exam 2023?

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science is 81.45 per cent. The girls pass percentage is 78.93 per cent while the boys percentage is 82.87 per cent.

How many students passed the JAC Class 12 exam 2023?

This year, a total of 60134 students out of 73833 have passed the Class 12 Science exam.

What is the pass percentage in JAC Class 12 exam 2023?

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 Science is 81.45 per cent. Of these, the girls pass percentage is 78.93 per cent while boys pass percentage is 82.87 per cent.

Know how to check results?

The candidates can check the results by folloing few simple steps-