JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Board to announce results today; check all the latest updates

JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Science today. The students can check their results by visiting the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In addition, one can also check the results at jacresults.com.

The results will be released after 02:30 PM. The board officials will hold a press conference where they will list out the name of toppers, the overall pass percentage, the number of passing candidates, etc.

More than seven lakh students have appeared for the JAC secondary and higher secondary examinations. To clear the exam, the students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject. The board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 began on March 14 and ended on April 3 and 5 respectively. In 2022, the pass percentage in Class 10 and Class 12 (Science) were 92.19 per cent and 97.42 per cent respectively.

JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates:

