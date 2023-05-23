scorecardresearch
JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Board to announce results today; check all the latest updates

JAV Result 2023, Class 10th 12th Board Result Live: The students can check their results by visiting the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In addition, one can also check the results at jacresults.com.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Updated:
JAC Result 2023, Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. : The board officials will hold a press conference where they will list out the name of toppers, the overall pass percentage, the number of passing candidates, etc.
jac.jharkhand.gov.in,JAC Class 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: The board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 began on March 14 and ended on April 3 and 5 respectively. (Representative image)
JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Science today. The students can check their results by visiting the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In addition, one can also check the results at jacresults.com.

The results will be released after 02:30 PM. The board officials will hold a press conference where they will list out the name of toppers, the overall pass percentage, the number of passing candidates, etc.

More than seven lakh students have appeared for the JAC secondary and higher secondary examinations. To clear the exam, the students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject. The board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 began on March 14 and ended on April 3 and 5 respectively. In 2022, the pass percentage in Class 10 and Class 12 (Science) were 92.19 per cent and 97.42 per cent respectively.

JAC 10th 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates:

Live Updates
11:52 (IST) 23 May 2023
JAC Board Result 2023 Live: How to get provisional marksheet?

The students can get their provisional marksheet from the official website. At the time of checking their results online, the students need to save the soft copy on their computer, or any other device.

11:40 (IST) 23 May 2023
JAC Board Result 2023 Live: How to check results?

The candidate can check their results by following these steps –

  • Student need to visit the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Now, click on the result section
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • Enter relevant details such as roll number, date of birth
  • Click on Submit
  • Results will appear on the screen
    • 11:30 (IST) 23 May 2023
    JAC Board Result 2023 Live: Where to check results?

    The interested students need to check their JAC Board results at the official portal – jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com.

    11:21 (IST) 23 May 2023
    JAC Board Result 2023 Live: What is the minimum pass marks?

    The students need to score 33 per cent in each subject to qualify the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

    11:12 (IST) 23 May 2023
    JAC Board Result 2023 Live: When result will be announced?

    The JAC will declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Science after 2:30 pm today. The results will be announced at the official website of JAC.

    First published on: 23-05-2023 at 10:54 IST

    Stock Market