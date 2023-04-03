J.K. Shah Classes partners with Logic School of Management to help students in commerce stream

JK Shah Classes, part of Veranda Learning Solutions has announced a partnership with Logic School of Management, Kochi with the aim to help students in the commerce and finance streams reach new academic heights.

“We believe that Logic School of Management’s presence in Kerala, offering an array of courses such as ACCA (UK), Certified Management Accountant (CMA) US and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) US, coupled with our pan-India presence with expertise in Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) courses, will provide students with a win-win situation for all,” J.K. Shah, chairman, J.K. Shah Classes, said.

The Logic School of Management (LSM) has seven centres across Kerala and trains over 4,000 students each year, an official release said. It added that J.K. Shah Classes runs over 75 branches across the country and trains over 80,000 students every year.

“The biggest beneficiaries of this association would be the students, who will study under the expertise of both LSM and JKSC. Through this association, we will ensure we deliver the best to all the students,” Santosh Kumar, director, LSM, said.