J-K LG's advisor Bhatnagar launches Tribal Youth Exchange programme in Jammu .

The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, which seeks to equip tribal students with exposure to various cultures, education, and skills training across India, has been launched by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the lieutenant governor, Jammu and Kashmir. The seven-day programme is being conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and is supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme represents a move in the direction of granting tribal students the chance to discover new possibilities, broaden their understanding and abilities, and facilitate their recognition of their complete potential, Bhatnagar stated. “The programme will open new doors in the life of tribal youth as it will acquaint them with the diverse culture of this place and help them know different aspects of the way of life here and its associated customs and rituals,” he said.

Furthermore, India is progressing rapidly and so are the Tribal communities that are integral to the development of the Nation. “These programmes will expose our youth to technological and industrial advancements,” the advisor said. Moreover, this exchange programme will be vital for the personality development of the tribal youth as their understanding of life, legitimate career aspirations and other training needs for having employable skills can be enhanced. He advised the organisers to include different kinds of activities like group discussions, guest lectures, field visits, painting competitions and other related activities in the program so that the participants are exposed and sensitised about different socio-economic and other diversities of our nation.