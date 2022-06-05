J-K launches capacity building programme, aims to improve socio-emotional wellbeing of students

The Directorate of School Education of both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions have collaborated with Piramal Foundation (Kaivalya Education Foundation) and Red Pencil Humanitarian Mission to launch a arts-based capacity building and training (ACBT) programme on using art-based tools for the emotional well-being of children and enhancing their academic performance

The partnership aims to improve the overall socio-emotional wellbeing of students, especially the ones who cannot express their concerns and grievances verbally, officials said.

“It is a theoretical base derived from the framework of collaboration for academic, social, and emotional learning that emphasises self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, self-management and responsible decision-making,” an official said.

Officials said the initiative will train 150 teachers, 75 each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the first phase. It was launched jointly by the Director of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Ravi Shankar Sharma and Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Saturday.

On the importance of counselling students and how art therapy could equip teachers with skills to ensure the all-around development of children, Sharma said the ACBT project will be helpful in remote areas such as Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi.

With inputs from PTI.

