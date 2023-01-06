J-K education department launches special drive to enrol children of non-state workers to school

The Department of School Education Jammu and Kashmir has launched a special drive to bring the children of non-state workers to school and enrol them in the respective schools wherever they live. The Union Territory (UT) administration has directed the field officers of the school education department to take necessary steps in this regard.

According to an official statement, the number of people in Jammu and Kashmir who have migrated from outside and live in slum dwellings is estimated to be in lakhs. In both the Jammu and Kashmir regions, many children whose education is neglected by their parents are forced to work at an early age to support their families, the statement added.

Chief Education Officer Poonch has asked all zonal education officers and principals to visit slums in their jurisdictions where non-government workers live and encourage parents to enrol their children in schools.

On Thursday, CEO Bishambardas personally visited a Jhuggi Junpadi near Sher Kashmir Bridge. This is the first time the Education Department has launched a campaign to bring children of labourers into the mainstream education system.

CEO Bishambardas, Poonch said that migrant people primarily work during the day and their children are either involved in child labour or other unnecessary activities, their education is neglected.

The school education department decided to identify the children living in slums in the Poonch district, CEO added. “We are trying to identify every child who has never enrolled or is out of school so that they can get an education at their doorstep. This initiative will also reduce child labour in the Poonch district. Therefore, special counselling sessions are also being organized in slum areas,” said CEO Bishambardas.

Officials say that some teachers are being identified to provide education to children in slum areas at their doorstep and children are also being offered free books and other related essential materials like mid-day meals.

With inputs from ANI