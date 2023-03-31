ixamBee raises Rs 5 crore in Pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures

Test preparation platform ixamBee has announced to have raised Rs five crore in a Pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). According to an official statement, SAN Angels, other angel investors, existing investors in Mumbai Angels, and Keyur Joshi, co-founder, MakeMyTrip also participated in the funding round. The funds raised will be utilised in marketing, content development, and technology, the statement said.

“The ed-tech market for higher education continues to grow and is one of the fastest-growing segments within ed-tech. ixamBee is addressing an ever-growing market opportunity as lakhs of aspirants appear for competitive exams every year. We are aligned with the purpose of their business and chose to invest in the company,” Vinay Bansal, founder, CEO, Inflection Point Venture, said.

Established in 2017, ixamBee is an ed-tech startup for competitive exams founded by Chandraprakash Joshi, Arunima Sinha, and Sandeep Sing.

The company’s flagship product is an online platform that aims to help students prepare faster for recruitment exams at RBI, SEBI, NABARD, public sector banks, insurance companies, SSC, and other PSUs, among others.