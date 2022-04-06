ixamBee launches XtremeBee course to prepare students for RBI grade B exam

ixamBee, a technology-based learning solution provider has launched XtremeBee, a hybrid programme which prepare aspirants for RBI grade B exam through a 360-degree approach.

The course comprise of over 700 video lessons, more than 340 study notes, descriptive English mock tests, live doubt solving, interview guidance, personalized study plan, anytime mentor access, and one on one access. The online module of the course has been curated as per the latest exam pattern of RBI for Grade B.

Additionally, the course will offer over 60 hours of mentorship from faculty and RBI officials along with peer-to-peer group interactions.

According to Chandraprakash Joshi, co-founder, ixamBee, with limited vacancies announced for RBI Grade B 2022 exam, candidates need to prepare well for it to ace the exam. The intense learning environment of XtremeBee unfolds the best out of your learning abilities. XtremeBee RBI Grade B 2022 blends the best of digital and physical learning experiences. The course brings India’s best faculty members and RBI oﬃcers from all over the country in a physical classroom wherein the aspirants can unlock secret success tips all directly from them. They get to interact with ex-RBI officials of Ranks DG/CGM/DGM/AGM.

Aspiring candidates are required to qualify for the batch by appearing in BeeSAT entrance exam . Upon qualifying the candidates will have to undergo a screening process after which they need to pay for the admission. During the course period, ixamBee will bear all expenses for the travel, accommodation, food and study material.

“We designed XtremeBee for students who are committed to build their career as managers with RBI. The recent notification of RBI Grade B is a middle management position in the central bank of the country. A lucrative opportunity for fresh graduates to work with India’s central bank. In the first batch of XtremeBee, we selected students from pan India for training in offline and online classes. They were guided by expert faculty members who have cleared RBI Grade B and other exams. Students’ feedback about the program has boosted the team’s enthusiasm to conduct more such programs. The 4 days of the offline module has improved students’ scores by 100-200%,” added Joshi.

