ixamBee launches Ultimate BeeBanker course for banking industry aspirants

Online learning platform ixamBee has launched ‘Ultimate BeeBanker’ online course’, helping aspirants who want to get into the banking industry as Bank PO and Bank Clerk. The course will prepare the students for all kinds of Bank PO and Bank Clerk jobs within a span of two years or refund the full course fee amount.

The BeeBanker course includes over 400 video lessons, more than 250 study notes, daily live classes, descriptive English practice tests, numerous exercises, weekly tests, live question solutions, one-on-one sessions, targeted interviews and personalised study plans. Apart from that, students will also get the opportunity to interact with and seek advice from some of the banking and financial industry experts who have held senior positions in organisations such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and other banking institutions.

“Some of these volunteers are in remote areas where facilities are scarce and it is difficult to reach their goals. Penetrating such areas is the central idea behind the creation and motivation of ixamBee. The Internet can now connect to even the most remote parts of India, and information has finally found its way in the form of social media applications. There is no better way to use this resource to bring knowledge into a student’s life and help them realise their dreams and come out in flying colours,” Chandraprakash Joshi, ixamBee co-founder said.

