‘It’s easy to stay ahead of ChatGPT’

Humans have unique skills such as creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence that cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). But some routine jobs such as technical support analyst, bookkeeper, telemarketer or data entry clerk could be at risk. “Regardless of your job profile, upskilling is the key to stay ahead of generative AI such as ChatGPT,” says Lalit Sachan, co-founder of Edvancer Eduventures, the online education provider, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary. Excerpts:

In the age of GPT-4, how important is it to upskill yourself?

It’s not just about GPT-4, every day we are advancing towards new AI tools and techniques. With technology advancing so quickly, can we fall behind?Upskilling can do wonders for your career. You can not only stay ahead of the competition in the job market, but also make a significant contribution to the development of these technologies.

Do you offer courses on technologies such as ChatGPT?

We offer courses covering a range of generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, SAM, MidJourney, TTS, and many more.For those who want to delve deeper into AI, we offer in-depth programmes like the IIT Kanpur Advanced Certification in AI & Machine Learning. In such courses, you’ll learn the skills needed to create and deploy models like ChatGPT and Bard.

Do you also use GPT technology in creating better courses or for interacting with your students?

While we don’t specifically use GPT to create our course content, we do leverage tools developed with GPT technology to enhance the learning experience for our students. For example, we have a 24/7 AI tutor that can explain concepts using the course content. Additionally, we are developing an interview bot that can help students prepare for interviews by providing feedback and ideas on how to improve their answers for relevant positions.

Will technologies such as ChatGPT take away certain jobs? If yes, which kind of jobs are most at risk? What can employees in those at-risk job roles do to save their jobs?

While technologies like ChatGPT may replace certain jobs, it is important to remember that they also create new job opportunities. Jobs that require repetitive and routine tasks are more likely to be automated. But humans have unique skills such as creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence that cannot be replaced by AI. To save their jobs, employees in at-risk job roles can upskill and acquire new skills that are in demand, such as data analysis, problem-solving and decision-making. They can also consider transitioning to roles that require more human-centric skills that cannot be easily replicated by AI. Ultimately, it is important to adapt to the changing job market and staying ahead of the curve by continuously learning and upskilling.

In the age of Coursera and edX, and with IITs and IIMs also offering online courses, why would anyone go to Edvancer for upskilling? What edge do you have?

We partner with top institutes like IIT Kanpur and companies like IBM to bring their expertise, content, courses and certifications to the wider market. Our core focus is on providing the highest quality training to our students.We understand there are a lot of online learning platforms, but we believe we offer something unique.

