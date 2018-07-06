ITICAT 2018 Results: Know how to check at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Image: Website)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the result for recently held ITICAT (Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test) 2018. The result was published in the official website of BCECEB- www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB has also released the merit list on the basis of districts. However, the detailed information regarding the counselling schedule will be released by BCECEB shortly.

ITICAT 2018 RESULT: Know how to check result online-

A candidate needs to follow below-mentioned guidelines.

(1) A candidate needs to visit the official website of BCECEB- www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

(2) After visiting a webpage, a candidate needs to click on the result notice for ITICAT 2018.

(3) One pdf will open.

(4) A candidate needs to download the pdf.

(5) Check your roll number in the merit list for your concerned district.

The candidates who have qualified ITICAT 2018 exam and made it to the merit list, they have to produce both original and a photocopy of their documents at the time of counselling. Candidate will also need to bring Part A and Part B of their ITICAT 2018 online application form.

Documents required at the time of counselling:-

At the time of counselling, a candidate needs to produce below-mentioned documents.

(1) Original certificate and marks sheet for matric exam

(2) ITICAT 2018 admit card

(3) Original caste certificate

(4) Original residence proof

(5) Character certificate

(6) Other certificates mentioned on page 1 and 2 of the prospectus