iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad decides to invest over Rs 1.7 crore in DeepTech startups

iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has selected 9 deep tech startups from across India to support them through pre-incubation and incubation support programs. iTIC Incubator has decided to invest up to Rs 25 lakhs each in the following 6 prototype ready startups: Learn and Empower, a game-based learning platform for children with hearing loss, LiqSure Systems which is building a water purification system using hydrodynamic cavitation principal for greywater treatment, Milatronics which is building automated feeding system for aqua farmers, Pranahita Biotrinics is developing AI-powered low-cost testing kits for COVID and other viruses, Eaffocare is working on regenerative products for gums and periodontitis treatments.

The startups selected are part of the NICE program, NIDHI PRAYAS program, and HDFC grant. A signing and onboarding ceremony was organized by IIT Hyderabad to facilitate and give a boost to startups.

iTIC has also decided to invest up to Rs 10 lakhs each in 3 Proof of Concept stage startups namely Humus Biosystems which is working on water treatment using microbes and biomaterials, Raibo Systems which is working on developing surgical assistive robots, and Sridevi Machinery which is working on building automated power weeder.

“The focus of IITH is on translating the innovations into technologies useful for humanity. Hence, it is good to see startups working on themes of water treatment, aquafarming, assisted technology for children with special needs, affordable covid testing, etc being part of the list, ” B S Murty, director, IITH said.

“Our aim is to provide a vibrant platform for the startups to convert their ideas into successful businesses, ” Suryakumar S, faculty-in-charge, Incubation, Innovation and Startups, at IITH said.

Other than investments, the institution claims that the startups will be supported with structured mentorship, co-working space, access to a maker lab, access to networking and events, investor connections, and access to IITH infrastructure.

