ITI Admission 2022: Delhi govt notifies registration process; Check course details, important dates

Delhi ITI Admission 2022: The Delhi government has notified the admission process for 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the National Capital. Admissions for 11,336 seats across a range of vocational/skill training courses covering several sectors will begin on Monday (July 4). Students interested in the courses will have to apply online at the institute’s official website.

The ITI training programmes are designed to provide basic knowledge and skills in specific trades to prepare the skilled or semi-skilled workforce for self-employment. ITIs in Delhi offer over 50 certificate courses in engineering and non-engineering trades such as electricians, carpenter, computer operators and programming assistants, interior design and decorators, mechanics (auto body repair).

Students trained at ITIs can be self-employed and, depending on their chosen trade, can set up their own garage or fabrication shops. Those who opt for the Crafts Instructor Training Programme can work as trainers in ITIs. Students seeking training in engineering or technical trades or domains can study further and get admission in diploma courses.

The last date to register for the ITI academic session is July 31 with the deadline for online document verification set at August 2. Candidates can access the choice filling option on August 3. The tentative rank list will be displayed on the official website on August 5. The final rank list will be declared on August 12.

Based on the rank list, candidates will be able to seek admissions at various ITIs as per the seat allotment. The department will release four seat allotment lists.

According to the official notice, candidates will have to submit only one registration form to apply in different trades/ITIs.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates interested in pursuing a course in a Delhi ITI must have passed Class 10/Class 12 examination from any recognised board in any stream. They must also be above 14 years at the time of applying. There is no upper age limit for applications.