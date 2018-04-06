IIT JEE Main 2018 Maths Paper Syllabus: Check list of last-minute revision topics

Even as the time for preparation is now over, last minute revision is always crucial. (PTI)

JEE Main 2018: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main exam 2018 is scheduled is all set to be held in two days. While the pen paper exam will be held on April 8, the computer-based exam eill be held on April 15-16. Even as the time for preparation is now over, last minute revision is always crucial.

Very often, the mathematics is considered to be tough subjects among students, creating anxiety among them, However, a good score in the subject can also lead to the better result in the exam

Below is the weightage for topics from JEE Main Mathematics syllabus:

Probability and Statistics – 7%

Vector Algebra – 5%

3D Geometry – 5%

Complex Numbers – 5%

Integration – 8%

Trigonometric Ratios – 3%

Parabola – 3%

On the number of questions from any topic, the distribution is here :

Complex No., Quadratic Equation – 3 questions

Continuity/ Differentiability, Limits – 3 questions

Integral Calculus – 3 Questions

Sequence and Series – 2 Questions

Trigonometry – 2 Questions

Co-ordinate Geometry – 7 questions

The above weightage and question distribution can help students to revise for the upcoming exam Students are advised not prepare any new topic at the last minute, but must practice questions from topics that are assigned a greater weightage.

The exam is conducted every year. On the basis of this exam, students are selected for admission to s technical institutions in the country. Every year about 1.2 million candidates take this examination.