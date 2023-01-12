ISS India collaborates with SINE IIT Bombay to develop programmes for innovators, start-ups

ISS Facility Services India, facilities management company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE). Under this collaboration, ISS and SINE aims to develop joint accelerator and incubation programmes to support innovators and start-ups.

The programmes will help in providing access to resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities, including Proof of Concept (POC) funding, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, seed support, market outreach, and early adoption options, an official release.

It further added that under the collaboration both parties will participate in Demo day events, where startups can showcase their products or services to a wider audience. ISS will also participate as a domain expert to evaluate SINE startups being considered for incubation, providing feedback and potentially adopting startup solutions as an end user.

“Through our partnership with SINE, our effort at supporting and investing in the ideas and potential of bright minds will drive economic growth both in India and globally. Under the collaboration, a lot of solutions will emerge for the Facilities Management industry which is currently undergoing transformation with rapid infusion of technology into various facets of the business,” Aksh Rohatgi, CEO, Country Manager, ISS India, said.

Furthermore, through this corporate partnership programme SINE aims to provide a platform to stakeholders to productively engage with innovators and entrepreneurs to bring innovative product and solutions to market, and make a real impact on the world, Poyni Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, SINE, said.

In addition to providing funding support, ISS further aims to provide joint Go To Market (GTM) support for interested startups. This includes access to infrastructure, the opportunity to conduct paid pilots, and corporate mentorship. Startups will also have access to the networks and entrepreneurship ecosystem of ISS and SINE on a specific approval basis, the release said.