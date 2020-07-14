ISRO set to start 5-day free online course! All you need to know

The 5-day course is scheduled to commence on August 3.

ISRO online courses: ISRO’s Indian Institute of Remote Sensing to start another free online course under outreach programme! The IIRS under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been conducting several online courses for interested participants. Now, the organisation has announced a new course on Agricultural Water Management. Here is all you need to know about the new course.

How to join ISRO’s online classes

In order to join any of ISRO’s online courses, applicants need to go to elearning.iirs.gov.in, where they are required to choose the course which they want to study. Upon selecting the correct course, applicants need to fill the details as asked for by the form, and also upload a picture and an identity proof. After this, the applicant would receive an activation link on the registered email ID, and once the account is activated, the application would qualify for the selection process.

Once the application is reviewed by the course director and the documents are verified, the application would be rejected or approved.

All the selected participants would then receive the login credentials for the IIRS e-class portal. In case an applicant does not receive an approval mail with credentials, they can check the status of their application on the elearning website. If the applicant’s status is shown as ‘not approved’ then the applicant can watch the course through the live sessions on YouTube and would not get any certificate of having attended the classes.

The applicants who are accepted would be able to attend classes, access study material, and participate in online examination, upon successful completion of which, they would be issued the certificate.

IISR’s course on Remote Sensing Applications in Agricultural Water Management

The 5-day course is scheduled to commence on August 3 through the distance learning centre of the IIRS. The course focuses on the use of Earth observation satellites in the monitoring of crop information, leading to an informed decision on water management. The participants would not have to pay a course fee, while the study material would be made available to them through the e-class portal itself.

In order to be eligible for the course, the participant must be a final year undergraduate student or a postgraduate student in any year. Apart from that, the course is also open to technical and scientific staff of central or state government institutes. The applications of the participants must be duly sponsored by their respective universities or institutions.

The number of seats in the course is limited and the registration would be carried on a first-come-first-served basis.