Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem announces international PhD scholarship for academic year 2022-23

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has announced the International PhD Talent Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023. As a part of the programme, international PhD candidates enrolled at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem will have the opportunity to advance their doctoral research and take on a postdoctoral position with esteemed Israeli scholars and researchers, the university said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the scholarship is open to candidates holding a masters research thesis track degree from an accredited university or those who are in their final year of studies toward such accreditation. It further added that applications will be reviewed by the Authority for Research Students and the International Office to determine the final scholarship awardees.

“The supervisor will provide the student with an additional living stipend of Rs 89,782.91 per month for the four year duration of the scholarship,” the varsity said. Furthermore, it added that each academic year, the university will award up to 25 new scholarships of Rs 44891.46 per month, for a period of up to four years.

According to the university eligibility criteria, the applicants include doctoral studies at the university or are currently in the first year of doctoral studies at the university, having commenced no earlier than October 2021, academic excellence examined by the Authority for Research Students, not be a citizen or a resident of Israel.

“For students who are pursuing a joint doctoral degree with an international university and if the primary academic body is any foreign university, the scholarship can be awarded for the period during which the student is physically in Israel (up to one year),” the officials said.

The last date for submission of the scholarship application is August 15, 2022 for the first round, and January 15, 2022, for the second round.

“In the first round, applications must be submitted by August 15, 2022. The screening process will take place during September and final decisions will be sent by the end of October 2022. The application deadline for the second round is January 15, 2023. The screening process will take place during February and final decisions will be sent by the beginning of the second semester, March 12, 2023,” the varsity noted.

