ISPP launches Case Study Centre for policy research

Indian School of Public Policy has announced the opening of The Case Study Centre. According to an official release, the centre will serve as a policy research, driving innovation and thought leadership in the field of public policy with curated Indian content from the national, state and local government levels.

Furthermore, ISPP plans to develop the school’s intellectual capital to create solutions for India’s policy challenges through the appointment of three senior faculty members across government, academia and corporates.

The three new senior faculty members are O P Agarwal who has joined as professor of practice and advisor, Case Study Centre, Ajay Khanna joined as professor of practice, advisor and Krishna Ladha joined as professor at ISPP.

The research centre also aims to provide a platform for faculty, students, and policy practitioners to collaborate and tackle complex policy challenges in Indian contexts through data-driven and evidence-based research, the release further mentioned .

The Case Study Centre aims to produce case studies covering a wide range of issues in public policy, administration, and governance with a very Indian focus as per the release.