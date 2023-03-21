ISDM partners with SEBI; launches eligibility portal for Social Stock Exchange.

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) unveiled a comprehensive eligibility portal for the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) in collaboration with SEBI. The SSE platform provides resources for non-profit organisations, and the portal has been designed to assist these organisations in determining their eligibility and requirements for applying, according to an official release.

The goal of the SSE portal is to provide investors and donors with increased transparency regarding the impact of their investments. To assist social enterprises in determining their eligibility to register with the SSE, ISDM is developing an Eligibility Portal, the release said. “The work that SEBI and ISDM have done together on the eligibility portal for the social stock exchange is truly nation building. The ground has finally been set for Samaaj, Sarkar and Bazaar (society, administration and markets) to work together and address vital funding needs for social sector requirements, Ravi Sreedharan, co-founder, President, ISDM, said. ”

In the seven years the organisation has achieved remarkable progress in breaking barriers in their academic programmes, research, and knowledge creation, as well as in their models for use and application for social impact, Sreesharan stated. Additionally, the students and alumni of the organisation were the flag bearers of the values, thoughts, creativity, and transformation that it was founded to achieve, he added.

The fifth batch of the PGP DM programme comprised 39 students from across India with diverse backgrounds. The batch achieved 100% placement with more than 200 organisations participating in the placement process with more than 320 roles for the students to consider, the release mentioned. “The SSE eligibility portal has been designed as part of a project for our centre-of-excellence on social finance. ISDM will continue work to make research, tools and social financing frameworks available to social impact organisations in order to harness their potential and seek appropriate funding and support from the larger industry.” Trisha Varma, director, Global Knowledge Hub, said.