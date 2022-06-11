ISDC partners with Liverpool John Moores University to offer arts and design courses

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), British education and skills provider, has announced partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), UK for design related disciplines. International School of Creative Arts (ISCA), offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in communication design validated by the Liverpool John Moores University.

The partnership was launched at Bangalore in the presence of Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and Skills, Government of Karnataka and Joe Yates, pro-vice chancellor, faculty of arts, professional and social studies at LJMU.

“The partnership aims to provide opportunities for young people to experience the excellent teaching and learning environment that both ISDC and LJMU have to offer,” Yates said.

“NEP 2020 has created a conducive environment for internationalisation of education. It has opened the doors for educational institutions around the globe to recognise each other’s domain of expertise and collaborate, thereby creating a lot of opportunities for everyone. UGC has also stepped forward to facilitate this kind of collaboration and partnerships to expand their reach, ” Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education and Skills, Government of Karnataka, said.

