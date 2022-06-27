iSchoolConnect introduces iSchoolPrep to help study abroad aspirants prepare for entrance exams

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ed-tech company iSchoolConnect, has announced the launch of the iSchoolPrep, a test prep platform to assists study abroad aspirants prepare for International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and SAT.

“iSchoolPrep platform provides personalised study plans that will enable students to ace their tests. The study plans are designed by study abroad professionals with more than 50 years of combined expertise,”Vaibhav Gupta, head of marketing, iSchoolConnect, said.

Launched in June 2022, the platform will hold weekly live sessions, offer students in-depth study materials, and train them under the supervision of experienced professionals. With the one-on-one coaching approach, students will receive personalized attention and learn at their own pace.

“We at iSchoolConnect acknowledge the heterogeneity of students and don’t believe in putting all in one box. Therefore, we have developed our study materials using a self-learning paradigm to meet each student’s unique demands. This allows each student to study at their own pace,” Gupta added.

