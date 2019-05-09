ISC result 2019: Kolkata girl made Deputy Commissioner for a day as a reward for scoring 99.25%

ISC result 2019: Have you watched Bollywood film Nayak in which Anil Kapoor's character was made the Chief Minister of a state for a day? In an incident reminding one of the move, Kolkata girl Richa Singh became a real-life Deputy Commissioner for six hours after scoring 99.25% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) \/ class 12th examinations. Singh who is the daughter of Addl. OC, Gariahat PS, Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh was made Deputy Commissioner as a reward for her performance in the board examinations and for securing an overall fourth rank in the country. The Twitter handle of DC SED Kolkata Police on May 7 in a post congratulated Richa and said, "Proud Moment: Richa Singh, Daughter of Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh ( Addl. OC Gariahat PS) Scored 99.25% in ISC Examination 2019 from G D Birla Centre for Education. We congratulate her for her success and wish her good luck for her upcoming bright future." The next day, the Kolkata Police shared an image of Richa on the Deputy Commissioner's seat with a caption, "Richa Singh d\/o Rajesh Singh, Addl OC Gariahat PS has scored 99.25% in ISC. We felicitate her by letting her take the chair of DC SED for a while. Congratulations Richa." She was later felicitated for her academic excellence. The Kolkata police in another post shared the pictures of her felicitation and wrote, "Congratulations Richa!! Richa Singh, daughter of Insp. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Addl. OC, Gariahat PS, secured the fourth position across India at the ISC Examinations this year. She was felicitated this afternoon by @CPKolkata, Dr. @RajeshKumarIPS for her academic excellence." The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) \/ class 12th board exam results along with the ICSE results on May 7. For the first time, two ISC Class 12th students have managed to secure 100 per cent marks. It has been shared by Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Bengaluru\u2019s Vibha Swaminathan.