ISC result 2019: In a first, two students get perfect 100% in class 12th

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 5:02:52 PM

CISCE results 2019 declared! ISC class 12th and ICSE class 10th scores are now available on the official website at cisce.org. Check now.

ISC results 2019 declared at cisce.org!

ISC results 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board on Tuesday announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) / class 12th board examination at cisce.org. In a first, two ISC Class 12th students have managed to secure 100 per cent marks. The two toppers have been identifies as Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Bengaluru’s Vibha Swaminathan. Along with this, the board has also declared the ICSE class 10th results on the official website with two students sharing the top spot with 99.60 per cent marks. Class 10th toppers are- Mumbai’s Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar’s Manhar Bansal.

Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of CISCE while announcing the results of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 said that girls have outperformed the boys this year. While the girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination, 98.12 per cent boys passed the exam. In class 12th, 97.84 per cent girls cleared the exam, whileas the pass percentage among boys stood at 95.40 per cent.

While the top rank in Class 10th has been shared by Mumbai’s Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar’s Manhar Bansal with 99.60 per cent., the second spot has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks. With 99.20 per cent marks, the third rank has been shared by 24 students.

Among ISC class 12th toppers, rank1 has been shared by Kolkata’s Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru’s Vibha Swaminathan with 100 percent marks. With 99.75 percent, the second rank has been shared by 16 students and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.

