ISC result 2018 date and time: CISCE to declare results at cisce.org; how to check

ISC result 2018 date and time: CISCE is all set to declare results for ISC class 12 exam 2018 at 3 pm at cisce.org. The results will also be announced on the icse.org and other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. (Website)

ISC result 2018 date and time: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare results for class 12 on Monday at 3 pm at cisce.org. The results will also be announced on the icse.org. Students can access the results on other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com as well. Students who appeared for the exams can check their respective results both online and offline. Exams for class 10 started February 26 and ended on March 28 this year. While class 12th exams were held between February 7 and April 2. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: ISC result 2018 Class 12th

Name of the board: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official website: cisce.org, icse.org

Other websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Date of the result: May 14, 2018

Time of the result: 3 pm

The board provided students ed 15 minutes time before the start of the exam for reading the question paper. In 2018, the result of ICSE examination was declared on May 29. The results for ISC (class 12) exam was declared on May 29. The overall passing percentage was 96.47.

After the results are declared, students can check their results online at CISCE website under the ‘Careers’ link. They are required to keep their Unique ID number and Index number awhile checking their results. Students can also receive the results through SMS by sending a message with their Unique ID, for example, ICSE (Unique ID) to 09248082883.

In 2017, 96.47 percent students PASSED Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 percent students cleared class 10. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity was all India topper for class 12 with 99.5 percent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao jointly topped the class 12 exams with 99.4 percent each.

Apart from ISCE, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also declare class 10 and 12 results on Monday.