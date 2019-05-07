ISC, ICSE result 2019 DECLARED: Check class 10th, 12th results at cisce.org | How to check

ISC, ICSE result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the ISC and ICSE results at cisce.org today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the same to check their Class 10th, 12th results as the result link has been activated. While the class 10th board examination was was conducted between February 22 and March 25, the ISC\/ Class 12th board examination took place between February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently displays a message saying that \u201cthe Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.\u201d Check the below-mentioned details to know more. ISC, ICSE result 2019: Where to check class 10th, 12th results Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), Indian School Certificate (ISC) results on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 10th, 12th mark sheets. They can visit the following websites to check the same- 1. cisce.org 2. examresults.net 3. indiaresults.com ISC, ICSE results 2019 live: Watch CISCE Result Declaration Press Meet 2019 ISC, ICSE result 2019 LIVE updates