ISC, ICSE result 2019 DECLARED: Check class 10th, 12th results at cisce.org | How to check

Updated:May 07, 2019 3:08:07 pm

ISC, ICSE result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination students can visit cisce.org to check their ISC/ class 12th and ICSE/ class 10th.

ISC, ICSE result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the ISC and ICSE results at cisce.org today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the same to check their Class 10th, 12th results as the result link has been activated. While the class 10th board examination was was conducted between February 22 and March 25, the ISC/ Class 12th board examination took place between February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently displays a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.” Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

ISC, ICSE result 2019: Where to check class 10th, 12th results

Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), Indian School Certificate (ISC) results on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 10th, 12th mark sheets.

They can visit the following websites to check the same-

1. cisce.org
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com

ISC, ICSE results 2019 live: Watch CISCE Result Declaration Press Meet 2019

ISC, ICSE result 2019 LIVE updates

15:06 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE results DECLARED

The CISCE board has declared ICSE, ISC results. Check your scores now.

14:57 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE board Examination 2019 dates

The class 10th/ ICSE board examination was conducted between February 22 and March 25, whereas the ISC/ Class 12th board examination took place between February 4 to March 25, 2019.

14:51 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE result 2019 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th scores to be declared anytime now

The CICSE in less than 10 minutes is expected to release the ISC/ class 12th and ICSE/ class 10th scores on the official website. Stay tuned for more updates.

14:48 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE result 2019: How to check class 10th, 12th results on the website

Follow these steps to check your ICSE or ISC results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

Step 2: On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC / ICSE board result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required data

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

14:42 (IST)07 May 2019
Check ISC, ICSE results via SMS

In order to check your result via SMS following the below-mentioned step-

For ISC or Class 12th results: SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

For ICSE or Class 10th results:SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

14:39 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE result 2019: How to check via SMS

14:35 (IST)07 May 2019
ISC, ICSE board result: Old statistics

In 2018, class 12th examination were conducted February 7 – April 2, 2018, whereas class 10th examination February 26 – April 28, 2018. The class 12th, 10th results were declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 80,800 students who appeared for class 12th exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 37,828 female candidates also passed the exam. 1,83,387 students appeared class 10th board exam, 1,00,369 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 83,018 female candidates also passed the exam.

