ISC, ICSE Board Results 2020 to be out today! Here is how to check results for Class 10 and Class 12

All students who are a part of CISCE board can check their results via three mediums.

ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 results: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE and ISC results for Class 10 and Class 12 today evening. It is to note that the results are declared without holding the pending examinations. The exams that were to be held in March this year got postponed on the back of the Coronavirus outbreak and were later scheduled to be conducted in July. However, given that circumstances are still not feasible to conduct exams, the board decided to go ahead and declare results.

According to earlier statements made by the board, the examinations that did not take place, their marks will be given on the basis of internal assessment. Just to be fair, if students who are not satisfied with the results can opt for examinations that are likely to be held later this year. The dates for re-appearing in board exams later have not yet been declared by the board. This is expected to give students a chance to improve their marks. After 48 hours of publication of the result, marks and passing certificate will be issued.

How to check ICSE, ISC Class 10,12 board results today

All students who are a part of CISCE board can check their results via three mediums. One is to check on the careers portal of the council, the second is the website of the council and the last means of checking results is via SMS.

The CAREERS portal will declare results under the Reports section of ICSE/ISC menu. Upon visiting the website, students can select Results Tabulation to check and download the copy of their results. Similarly, council’s websites www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org will have a link to check 2020 board examination results which can be accessed via student credentials.

Apart from this, students can get their results from the board through SMS. All the candidate will need to do is to Unique ID- ICSE 123456 (seven digit unique ID) for ICSE result or ISC 123456 (seven digit unique ID) for ISC results and send it to 09248082883.

Meanwhile, the CISCE could not conduct eight papers of Class 12 and six papers for Class 10 as the central government asked all the boards in March to postpone examination. To pass the exams, students will need at least 35 per cent.