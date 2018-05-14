ISC class 12 results 2018 out today: CISCE students alert! Check cisce.org

ISC class 12 results 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce the results for ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 on the official website cisce.org on Monday. (Website)

ISC class 12 results 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce the results for ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 on the official website cisce.org on Monday. The students who had appeared for the class 12th exam and were eagerly waiting for the results to declare will be able to check their result once announced on the website. The board is going to display the scores at around 3 pm. The Indian School of Certificate (ISC) examination 2018 was conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Once declared, the student can click on these websites as well to check their result – cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in. The results can also be received by SMS. The details to access the results and other details are mentioned below.

Name of the exam: ISC class 12 exam

Name of the board: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE)

Official website: cisce.org

Other result websites: cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in

ISC class 12 results 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on to Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website – cisce.org

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘ISC Result 2018’

Step 3) Click on ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4) Enter the roll number and registration number in the given field

Step 5) Enter Summit

Step 6) Download the result and take a print out for the future purpose

ISC class 12 results 2018: Through SMS

Type ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

ISC class 12 results 2018: Criteria to pass

In order to pass the examination:

• A candidate shall obtain a grade higher than E, i.e. at least 35 per cent marks in all the five subjects.

• A candidate will be eligible to get the pass certificate of the Board if he/she gets a grade higher than ‘E’ in all subjects of internal assessment unless he/she is exempted.

