ISC board result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared on May 7 at cisce.org | When, where and how to check

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 6:34:33 PM

ISC board result 2019: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination result will be declared on May 7 by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. Check details.

ISC, isc board result 2019, cisce.org, isc result 2019 date, isc 12th result 2019, isc result 2019 class 12, isc result 2019 date class 12, isc 2019 result, isc 2019, cisce result, cisce result 2019 date, cisce board result 2019, board exam results, board exams 2019, education newsISC board result 2019!

ISC board result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination result on May 7, 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of CISCE on May 7th to check their results as soon as they have been announced. The ISC/ Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently displays a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.” Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

ISC board result 2019: When to check class 12th results

Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 12th mark sheets.

ISC board result 2019: Where to check class 12th result

Students who appeared for the class 12th examination can visit the official websites to check their results.

1. cisce.org
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com

ISC board result 2019: How to check class 12th results

Follow the below mentioned steps to check your class 12th mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Step 2: On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC board result 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required data
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

ISC board result: Old statistics

In 2018, CISCE conducted class 12th examination February 7 – April 2, 2018. The exam was conducted across 950+ centres. The result for the same was declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 80,800 students who appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 37,828 female candidates also passed the exam. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 96.21%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. ISC board result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared on May 7 at cisce.org | When, where and how to check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition