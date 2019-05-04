ISC board result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared on May 7 at cisce.org | When, where and how to check

ISC board result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination result on May 7, 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of CISCE on May 7th to check their results as soon as they have been announced. The ISC\/ Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently displays a message saying that "the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM." Check the below-mentioned details to know more. ISC board result 2019: When to check class 12th results Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 12th mark sheets. ISC board result 2019: Where to check class 12th result Students who appeared for the class 12th examination can visit the official websites to check their results. 1. cisce.org 2. examresults.net 3. indiaresults.com ISC board result 2019: How to check class 12th results Follow the below mentioned steps to check your class 12th mark sheet- Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org Step 2: On the website click on the link that says 'ISC board result 2019' Step 3: Enter the required data Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future ISC board result: Old statistics In 2018, CISCE conducted class 12th examination February 7 - April 2, 2018. The exam was conducted across 950+ centres. The result for the same was declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 80,800 students who appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 37,828 female candidates also passed the exam. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 96.21%.