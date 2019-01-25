ISC board 2019 timetable: Admit Cards for Class 12 students released at cisce.org; check syllabus, date of result here

ISC board 2019 timetable, admit cards released!

ISC board 2019 timetable: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Admit Cards have been made available for students by the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Students who are set to appear for the exam in the month of February 2019 can visit the official website now to download their admit cards and check the full timetable now. Along with the Class 12 Admit card and exam dates, the board has also released the hall tickets for class 10th/High School students. Students need to note that the admit cards will be given to them by their respective schools, and a re advised to contact the school officials for a hard copy of the same.

Candidates need to note that in addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. According to the information released by the board, the Question Papers for practical examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 A.M. to enable them to start writing at 9.00 A.M. In addition to this, the Question Papers for theory examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 1.45 P.M. to enable them to start writing at 2.00 P.M.

Note: Practical Examination of Physical Education Paper 2 may be held on any convenient day.

ISC board 2019 timetable: Check full Class 12th exam dates here-

Monday, February 04: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

Tuesday, February 05 9.00 A.M. | Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

Wednesday, February 06: 9.00 A.M. | Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical), Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical), Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical), Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Planning Session

Thursday, February 07: 9.00 A.M. | Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

Friday, February 08: 9.00 A.M. | Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Monday, February 11: 9.00 A.M. | Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Tuesday, February 12: 9.00 A.M. | Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Examination Session

Wednesday, February 13: 9.00 A.M. | Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical), Planning Session, Examination Session

Thursday, February 14: 9.00 A.M. | Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

Friday, February 15: 2.00 P.M. | Economics

Saturday, February 16: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

Monday, February 18: 2.00 P.M. | Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, February 20: 2.00 P.M. | Accounts

Thursday, February 21: 2.00 P.M. | English – Paper 1 (English Language)

Friday, February 22: 2.00 P.M. | Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, February 23: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

Monday, February 25: 2.00 P.M. | English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Tuesday, February 26: 2.00 P.M. | Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory), Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, February 27: 2.00 P.M. | Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

Thursday, February 28: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Friday, March 01: 2.00 P.M. | Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, March 02: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

Tuesday, March 05: 2.00 P.M. | Mathematics

Wednesday, March 06: 2.00 P.M. | Elective English

Thursday, March 07: 2.00 P.M. | Business Studies

Friday, March 08: 2.00 P.M. | Psychology

Monday, March 11: 2.00 P.M. | Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, March 12: 2.00 P.M. | Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)

Wednesday, March 13: 2.00 P.M. | Sociology

Thursday, March 14: 2.00 P.M. | Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 15: 2.00 P.M. | History

Monday, March 18: 2.00 P.M. | Commerce, Electricity and Electronics

Tuesday, March 19: 2.00 P.M. | Political Science, Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 22: 2.00 P.M. | Geography – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.

Monday, March 25: 2.00 P.M. | Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical & Building Drawing

ISC board 2019 Syllabus:

Compulsory Subject

1. English

Elective Subjects

2. Indian Languages

3. Modern Foreign Languages- Chinese, French, German, Tibetan, Spanish

4. Classical Languages- Arabic, Sanskrit, Persian

5. Elective English

6. History

7. Political Science

8. Geography

9. Sociology

10. Psychology

11. Economics

12. Commerce

13. Accounts

14. Business Studies

15. Mathematics

16. Physics

17. Chemistry

18. Biology

19. Home Science

20. Fashion Designing

21. Electricity and Electronics

22. Engineering Science

23. Computer Science

24. Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

25. Geometrical and Building Drawing

26. Art

27. Music: (a) Indian Music – Hindustani, (b) Indian Music – Carnatic and (c) Western Music

28. Physical Education

39. Environmental Science

30. Biotechnology

ISC board 2019 Result:

The Indian School Certificate Year 2019 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the first week of June 2019. The results will NOT be available from the office of the

Council in New Delhi.