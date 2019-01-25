ISC board 2019 timetable: Admit Cards for Class 12 students released at cisce.org; check syllabus, date of result here

ISC board 2019 timetable| Class 12th Admit card, exam dates released by Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Check now.
ISC board 2019 timetable: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Admit Cards have been made available for students by the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Students who are set to appear for the exam in the month of February 2019 can visit the official website now to download their admit cards and check the full timetable now. Along with the Class 12 Admit card and exam dates, the board has also released the hall tickets for class 10th/High School students. Students need to note that the admit cards will be given to them by their respective schools, and a re advised to contact the school officials for a hard copy of the same.
Candidates need to note that in addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. According to the information released by the board, the Question Papers for practical examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 A.M. to enable them to start writing at 9.00 A.M. In addition to this, the Question Papers for theory examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 1.45 P.M. to enable them to start writing at 2.00 P.M.
Note: Practical Examination of Physical Education Paper 2 may be held on any convenient day.
ISC board 2019 timetable: Check full Class 12th exam dates here-
Monday, February 04: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
Tuesday, February 05 9.00 A.M. | Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)
Wednesday, February 06: 9.00 A.M. | Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical), Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical), Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical), Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Planning Session
Thursday, February 07: 9.00 A.M. | Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)
Friday, February 08: 9.00 A.M. | Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Monday, February 11: 9.00 A.M. | Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Tuesday, February 12: 9.00 A.M. | Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Examination Session
Wednesday, February 13: 9.00 A.M. | Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical), Planning Session, Examination Session
Thursday, February 14: 9.00 A.M. | Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)
Friday, February 15: 2.00 P.M. | Economics
Saturday, February 16: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)
Monday, February 18: 2.00 P.M. | Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, February 20: 2.00 P.M. | Accounts
Thursday, February 21: 2.00 P.M. | English – Paper 1 (English Language)
Friday, February 22: 2.00 P.M. | Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, February 23: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
Monday, February 25: 2.00 P.M. | English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
Tuesday, February 26: 2.00 P.M. | Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory), Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, February 27: 2.00 P.M. | Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages
Thursday, February 28: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
Friday, March 01: 2.00 P.M. | Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, March 02: 9.00 A.M. | Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
Tuesday, March 05: 2.00 P.M. | Mathematics
Wednesday, March 06: 2.00 P.M. | Elective English
Thursday, March 07: 2.00 P.M. | Business Studies
Friday, March 08: 2.00 P.M. | Psychology
Monday, March 11: 2.00 P.M. | Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, March 12: 2.00 P.M. | Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)
Wednesday, March 13: 2.00 P.M. | Sociology
Thursday, March 14: 2.00 P.M. | Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 15: 2.00 P.M. | History
Monday, March 18: 2.00 P.M. | Commerce, Electricity and Electronics
Tuesday, March 19: 2.00 P.M. | Political Science, Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 22: 2.00 P.M. | Geography – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.
Monday, March 25: 2.00 P.M. | Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical & Building Drawing
ISC board 2019 Syllabus:
Compulsory Subject
1. English
Elective Subjects
2. Indian Languages
3. Modern Foreign Languages- Chinese, French, German, Tibetan, Spanish
4. Classical Languages- Arabic, Sanskrit, Persian
5. Elective English
6. History
7. Political Science
8. Geography
9. Sociology
10. Psychology
11. Economics
12. Commerce
13. Accounts
14. Business Studies
15. Mathematics
16. Physics
17. Chemistry
18. Biology
19. Home Science
20. Fashion Designing
21. Electricity and Electronics
22. Engineering Science
23. Computer Science
24. Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing
25. Geometrical and Building Drawing
26. Art
27. Music: (a) Indian Music – Hindustani, (b) Indian Music – Carnatic and (c) Western Music
28. Physical Education
39. Environmental Science
30. Biotechnology
ISC board 2019 Result:
The Indian School Certificate Year 2019 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the first week of June 2019. The results will NOT be available from the office of the
Council in New Delhi.
