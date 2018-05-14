CISCE result 2018 LIVE Updates: ISC Class 12 results out soon at cisce.org

CISCE result 2018 LIVE Updates: The scores for ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12th examinations conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) will be declared on the official website cisce.org on Monday.

CISCE result 2018 LIVE Updates: The scores for ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12th examinations conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) will be declared on the official website cisce.org on Monday. The board will also announce ICSE (Indian School Certificate Examinations) Class 10th results today. The marks will be displayed on the official website around 3 pm. Once declared, the students can click on these websites as well to check their result – cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in. The ISC examinations began on February 7 and ended on April 2. To clear the ISC class 12 examination, a student must score at least 35% or obtain a grade higher than E in all the five subjects. The Council had decided to lower the pass marks for both class 10, 12 board examinations. From this academic session onwards, a student will require 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams and 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams.

Here are CISCE result 2018 LIVE Updates:

ISC class 12 results: How to check

Step 1) Log on to Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website – cisce.org

Step 2) Click on the link that says ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018

Step 3) Click on ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4) Enter the roll number and registration number in the given field

Step 5) Enter Summit

Step 6) Download the result and take a print out for the future purpose

Last year, the results for ISC examination was declared on May 29 and the overall pass percentage was 96.47. Two days after the results declaration, the students will be able to access the ‘Statement of Marks’ and ‘Pass Certificate’ along with the ‘Migration Certificate’ from the same portal. Students can also get their unique username and password on Digilocker by signing into the portal through a mobile number.