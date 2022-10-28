ISBR Business School launches Bloomberg Finance Lab

Bengaluru based management institute, ISBR Business School has launched Bloomberg Finance Lab. With this, the institute aims to provide a platform where students, teachers as well as researchers can fetch and analyse financial data in real time.

According to the official statement, Bloomberg’s Finance Lab allows aspiring finance students to manage investment funds in real-time, using real currency. With the help of the Bloomberg Terminal, teachers at many institutes are able to add a real-world effect to the way students learn how to deal with financial matters across a financial market, the statement said. It added that faculty members can get hands-on experience with tools used by corporations, financial institutions and government-backed entities.

The statement said with the help of the Bloomberg Finance Lab, ISBR Business School’s faculty members will gain access to financial software of the highest order. Some of the efficient financial tools available at their disposal include Excel Add-in, BQuant, and BQL Builder. They can tap into numerous information resources such as finance-related blogs, expert analyses, and global market trends. The efficient data channels that Bloomberg portrays help students stay in touch with the latest news going around the global financial ecosystem, the statement said.

Further, the faculty members will be provided with Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) Certification. This specialised online certification allows students to focus mainly on concepts revolving around the financial markets through real-world scenarios. Students can gauge the level of knowledge gained after every module by taking up a lesson-specific test. The primary industry knowledge that the BMC certification integrates into ISBR’s finance curriculum is based on domains such as Economics, Fixed Income, Equities and Currencies, the statement added.

Also Read: NEP 2020 aims to delink degree from education, livelihood opportunities, says Jitendra Singh

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn