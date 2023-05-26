ISBR Business School appoints Anand Agrawal as Executive Director

ISBR Business School has appointed Anand Agrawal as the new Executive Director. Agrawal joins ISBR with 20 years of industry and academic experience across five countries, an official release said. In his multifaceted career, Agrawal has worked as an academician, entrepreneur, researcher, and transformative leader, the release added.

Throughout his journey, Agrawal has held key advisory and leadership positions, driving the growth and development of educational institutions. He has served as President, Vice-Chancellor, Country Director, Associate Dean, Associate Head, Department Head, and Programme Director across several institutes.

These include prominent institutes such as Swinburne University of Technology in Sarawak, Malaysia, the Asian Institute of Management in Manila, Philippines, the Institute of Management of Technology, the American University in the Emirates in Dubai, College in Ghana, Africa, and Chandigarh University in India.

Having earned his doctoral degree in Marketing from ICFAI University and an MBA from Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Agrawal has made significant contributions to professional marketing and media research. He has collaborated with prestigious research firms like Kantar Taylor Nelson Sofres (Kantar TNS), working closely with national and multinational clients, the release added.

Agrawal has also served as a co-founder and mentor for startups, successfully launching new organisations, overseeing product development and marketing, and guiding founders. “I have joined ISBR as the Executive Director. The Business School’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and creating a positive impact aligns perfectly with my own passion and beliefs. Together, we will continue to transform lives, nurture leaders, and drive meaningful change in the world of business education,” Anand Agrawal, executive director, ISBR, said.

