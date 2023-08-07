ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses.

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a connected institution of the University of London (UOL), has partnered with the London School of Economics (LSE), ISBF is offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that aim to enable students to attain a University of London degree, according to an official release.

Choosing ISBF gives students access to the LSE curriculum, allowing them to study subjects like Economics, Finance, Business and Management. Students also have a chance for a one-year work permit in London or New York, enhancing their global experience and career opportunities. Additionally, students can attend LSE’s summer school and benefit from guest lectures by industry experts for insights and networking. High-achieving Indian students receive academic achievement awards, which cover second-year fees, the release mentioned.

Also Read IIT Madras to launch JAM 2024; application period starts from September 2023

“The partnership between ISBF and LSE opens the door to an enriching and dynamic educational journey for ambitious students. Over the past 7 years, an impressive 15 ISBF students have received offers to transfer to LSE, with some even obtaining full scholarships. Moreover, our collaboration with LSE grants all our graduates an invitation to attend the UOL Convocation in London every year, highlighting the unparalleled opportunities this partnership offers to our graduates as they step into the next phase of their lives,” Kapil Pandla, professor, dean, ISBF, said.