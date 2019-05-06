ISB to have a fully digital campus

This initiative is also part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, an effort to partner with national leadership, industry and academia to foster inclusive growth and innovation.

The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Cisco to build what it calls India’s first digitally-intuitive campus. ISB said this campus lays “the framework for connected campuses, empowered teachers, informed administrators and students who will have the tools they need for success in a digital world.”

It will allow ISB to enhance teaching quality (with Cisco’s connected classroom solutions), boost student engagement and retention, better manage campus facilities by utilising Wi-Fi access, foster global connections, and support innovation and research. This initiative is also part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, an effort to partner with national leadership, industry and academia to foster inclusive growth and innovation.

