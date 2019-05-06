ISB to have a fully digital campus

The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Cisco to build what it calls India\u2019s first digitally-intuitive campus. ISB said this campus lays \u201cthe framework for connected campuses, empowered teachers, informed administrators and students who will have the tools they need for success in a digital world.\u201d It will allow ISB to enhance teaching quality (with Cisco\u2019s connected classroom solutions), boost student engagement and retention, better manage campus facilities by utilising Wi-Fi access, foster global connections, and support innovation and research. This initiative is also part of Cisco\u2019s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, an effort to partner with national leadership, industry and academia to foster inclusive growth and innovation.