ISB starts training government officials, has trained over 200

In September 2020, the Union government launched a bureaucratic reform initiative, the Mission Karmayogi, a capacity-building scheme for civil servants (for training of all central government officers and employees).

In December 2021, the Indian School of Business (ISB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, to provide its knowledge partnership for framing capacity building plans for departments under various ministries.

“ISB was the first knowledge partner to the Capacity Building Commission, and in the last four months we have trained over 200 government officials across several departments and ministries,” Prof Deepa Mani, deputy dean, Executive Education & Digital Initiatives, told FE. “We are not just a training partner, but also a knowledge partner, which means we create bespoke learning content for the departments we are working with.”

For instance, for the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), as part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the ISB created a unique curriculum on project management and leadership that took into account the challenges of infrastructure development in India.

The dean of the ISB, Prof Madan Pillutla, added that the above is an example of a learning solution that is research-backed and required the ISB to understand the challenges that infrastructure development faces in India.

“We are creating unique curricula for training of officials and employees of different departments, taking into account their specific challenges and how they can overcome those challenges,” he said. “We are a research-based school, and draw on our strong research expertise and competence to create unique learning content for different departments.”

As a knowledge partner to the Capacity Building Commission, the ISB engages in in-depth diagnostics and impact assessment after the programme is over, to understand the impact that is happening on the ground. This, Prof Pillutla added, enables the ISB to refine its learning content.

This MoU with the Capacity Building Commission is very dynamic and there is no target on the numbers of officials the ISB has to train in a particular timeframe.

“Going beyond the numbers, the commitment is on creating learning in different formats, for example asynchronous learning that allows government officials to learn at their own pace. There is also commitment to work with different departments across levels, and these needs are continuously evolving,” Prof Mani said. “A lot of this learning we are providing is aligned with the strategic initiatives of the government, for instance the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the Digital Literacy Mission, Make in India, etc. These initiatives are dynamic, and so the training interventions are also dynamic.”

Prof Pillutla said that the ISB will hire more faculty members, if needed, for the success of this partnership with the government. “At the same time, this is something that the faculty wants to do, contributing in this fashion. Because we pride ourselves in the kind of research that we do, and we think that the research that we do has a lot of bearing on the kind of policies that the government needs to have,” Prof Pillutla said. “Our strength lies not just in teaching, but also in researching, and associated steps such as impact assessment.”

