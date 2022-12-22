ISB placement record witness over 2x growth, women bag 40% of job offers

Indian School of Business (ISB) witnessed over 2x growth in its average CTC for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), its recently concluded placements for class of 2023 showed. According to an official statement, the average annual accepted CTC of the programme stood at Rs 34.21 lakh, up from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

The statement said the the placement saw recruiters from across sectors despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown. It added that 222 recruiting companies made 1,578 offers to students, “reaffirming their faith in the quality of talent offered by ISB students.”

As per the statement, the top industries that made offers include Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. In addition, the Media and Entertainment, Supply Chain and Logistics sectors also made offers. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement noted that more than 14% of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. “This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. 36% of the PGP class of 2023 are women. 40% of the total job offers were made to women students,” the statement said.

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations,” Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, said.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad. For the third year running, the entire placements process was conducted virtually., the statement mentioned.