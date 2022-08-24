ISB Executive Education in partnership with Emeritus launches online programme in product management

ISB Executive Education in collaboration with Emeritus has announced the 8th cohort of its Product Management Programme, an official statement said.

The programme in partnership with Emeritus aims to enable professionals to become adept at navigating the changing business needs of managing products. “The Product Management programme would also enhance the skills of professionals to have a structured approach to managing the entire product life cycle,” the statement added.

It further added that as per a report by McKinsey, product management has emerged as the new training ground for future tech Chief Executive Officers (CEO). “Product managers are the centre point of innovation and growth and can leverage best practices to drive product improvements. A product manager is often referred to as a mini-CEO and acts as a connecting link across cross-functional teams,” it said.

“The demand for product managers has risen in recent years. Product managers play an integrated role when it comes to the life of a product. The journey of a product lifecycle from the ideation phase to the final product phase is very crucial in terms of planning, development, and execution,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

The course is structured as a 12 week certificate programme from ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, and is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-20 years, the statement said.

Furthermore, it added that the programme curriculum is designed to empower professionals in line with the increasing business demands. “On successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive Network, and become eligible for a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of professionals,” it said. Interested candidates can apply for the programme at the official website of ISB Executive or visit the programme website.

