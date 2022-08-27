ISB Executive Education announces launch of certificate programme in Healthcare Management￼

ISB Executive Education in collaboration with Emeritus has announced plans to launch an online certificate programme in Healthcare Management. According to an official release, the programme is designed for 12 weeks.

Furthermore, the programme offered by ISB Executive Education in collaboration with the Max Institute of Healthcare Management at ISB is delivered via Emeritus. It aims to help professionals enhance their skill sets and be adept to the changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionised the healthcare industry. As per IBEF (2022), the size of India’s healthcare market by 2022 is expected to reach $372B and as of July, 2021, there are 1.27 M registered doctors in India,” the statement added. The programme is scheduled to start on September 30, 2022. The course fee of the programme is Rs 1,08,000 with additional GST. The last date to register for the programme is September 2, 2022.

In addition, the programme will be taught by leading ISB faculty, and is ideal for doctors and entrepreneurs, resident doctors and doctors of pharmacy who want to understand the role of management. “The programme is also suited for mid-level professionals looking to improve healthcare delivery experience and for medical professionals/ doctors planning to start their own clinic/ hospital,” it said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionised every industry across the globe. The healthcare sector in India has adopted technological advancements across the healthcare value chain for advanced use cases. It has been essential to enhance professionals’ skillset to keep pace with the growing demands of the industry,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

According to the institute, upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate in Healthcare Management from ISB Executive Education, and become eligible for a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of executives and entrepreneurs.

With inputs from PTI.

