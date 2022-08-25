ISB Executive Education in collaboration with Emeritus announces Digital Transformation programme

ISB Executive Education in collaboration with Emeritus has announced the 5th cohort of its Digital Transformation programme. According to an official release, the Digital Transformation programme will be taught by ISB teaching faculty.

The statement mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the importance of digital transformation, with businesses across industries and sizes realising the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends.

“Digital transformation of organisation today has become quintessential, and corporates are now leveraging it to expand businesses. The programme in Digital Transformation would help professionals to deep dive into digital strategy and learn how to implement it,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

He further added that the programme aims to help understand and explore the potential impact of digital transformation on operations. “It tends to bridge the skill gap in increasing business disruptions,” he said.

Furthermore, according to the statement, the Digital Transformation programme from ISB Executive Education is designed for 12 weeks in collaboration with Emeritus. It is designed for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-20 years. The Digital Transformation programme curriculum is designed to enhance the skills of professionals in line with the rapid business changes, it added.

It further added that upon successful completion of the Digital Transformation programme , participants can join the ISB Executive Network, and become eligible for a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of professionals. Interested participants can register at the official website of ISB Executive Education.

ISB Executive Education claims to design the Digital Transformation programme for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers.

Through the programmes, faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education aims to create future-ready leaders.

With inputs from PTI.

