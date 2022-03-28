Is stage fear one of the biggest obstacles for students’ growth? Know how one can overcome this fear

Throughout our life, we experience many phobias and fears; some we overcome, some stay with us throughout our lives.

By Shaurya Joshi

Some of us would probably find ourselves sweating profusely with our hands shaking and hearts thumping faster when asked to speak or perform in front of an audience on stage, or even while appearing for an exam, or any activity where another individual or group is present or evaluating. This feeling of fright is not uncommon. In fact, several children and adults alike have profound stage fear that leads them to stammer, making them appear less confident and not aware of the subject, which may not be the case.

I, like many others, was faced with this situation during my childhood, where the fear appeared to take over. The fear usually occurs when we’re required to perform in front of a group, regardless of whether it’s 2, 20, or 2000 people. However, it’s essential to understand that this fear isn’t wrong. Fear doesn’t equal failure; it isn’t wrong to be afraid. But rather than giving in to the fear, overcoming it is half the battle won.

According to research, 77% of people are afraid of speaking in public. This stage fright manifests in any situation where the student is being evaluated or judged and can negatively impact their performance, hinder their ability and shake their confidence to stand up for projects and class speeches. So, it's essential for them to overcome stage fear as it is one of the biggest obstacles for growth. But why? And how? Let's take a look.

Why is it crucial to overcome this fear in students?

When placed on a stage – be it a literal stage where a student is required to perform or speak or an exam, or any platform where there is an audience or someone to evaluate the activity, the stage fear tends to make an entrance. This can also be deemed as performance anxiety, something that hampers a student’s confidence severely. So, even if the student is qualified/trained to perform a particular activity, the fright can become a major obstacle. Stage fear can be detrimental to a child’s growth and progress, preventing them from expressing themselves and leading them to be shy throughout their school and possibly even adult years. And, because confidence-building activities aren’t instilled in children from an early age, it’s often too late for most kids to try anything new. As a result, they miss out on potential career opportunities or even a great chance to showcase their skills and talents.

Above all, students usually don’t possess the courage to come forth and perform due to a lack of exposure and a fear of making a mistake in front of the audience. Apart from that, they are also worried about being deemed a “laughing stock,” which significantly affects their self-confidence and self-esteem. This, especially, tends to be expressed from as young as 5 years and can go up to late teens or perhaps even through their adult life, making it imperative for them to overcome the fear. However, they often don’t find the right opportunities or guidance provided to help them. So, what can we do?

How to overcome stage fear?

The first step to solving a problem is by identifying that a problem exists. Having gone through similar struggles growing up, I learned over time that fear is a battle of the mind and the heart wherein the heart wants to do one thing, but the mind gives us several reasons why we shouldn’t. As Will Smith says, “Fear is a choice” – a choice we have to overcome. Therefore, parents must identify the reason for the fear. Determining the root cause of the fear will help their kids overcome it and become confident adults.

However, stage fear isn’t the same for each person and can affect everyone differently. So, it’s best to attempt various techniques and determine what works best for each individual to overcome the fear. One of the simplest and most effective yet engaging solutions parents can introduce to their children is by giving their children the opportunity to express themselves. Extracurricular activities provide an excellent avenue where children can pursue courses of their interest ranging from music, art, and dance to learning a new language. It helps build a strong foundation for social, intellectual, physical, and emotional development while also boosting confidence.

If parents are worried that their child’s performance anxiety is preventing them from pursuing their dreams and reaching their full potential, extracurricular activities could be the ideal solution to bring them out of their shells and facilitate holistic development. Besides, the days when quality resources and infrastructure for extracurricular activities were scarce are long gone. Today, with increased digitisation, there are solutions offering a myriad of extracurricular activities online, taught by qualified instructors. And the best part about it? It’s taught entirely online, meaning that children can learn and grow from the comfort of their homes; a convenient solution where they are not put in front of others to be judged, thereby getting a safe space to figure themselves out and express themselves.

Parents can also try different activities whereby the children are challenged creatively and intellectually. Additionally, ensure you set realistic personal goals for your child and then help them achieve them. Make them understand what they need to know to reach their goals, and encourage them along the way. Rejoice with their accomplishments. This will boost their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Bottomline

Remember that having good interactions with family, as well as engaging in fun and informative activities, leads to enhanced self-confidence and less stage fright in kids. Once children cross the stage fear phase, there’s no stopping their achievements and progress. If I, a shy kid with a stutter, can be here writing about how I overcame my stage fear despite having limited opportunities, I am sure that many of my younger friends, too, can do the same.

