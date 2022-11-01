Ireland opens educational opportunities for Indian students

Ireland has announced plans to bring together 16 Irish higher education institutions (HEIs)to India for their on-ground Education Fairs across cities in November, 2022, as per an official statement. According to it, in Delhi, the fair is scheduled to be held on November 19, followed by four other major cities: Pune on November 20, Mumbai on November 23 and Chennai on November 26, and Bangalore on November 27.

Furthermore, the fair aims to offer an overview of the opportunities Ireland has to offer to Indian students looking forward to studying abroad for the academic year 2023-2024.

“Education in Ireland’s first post-pandemic education roadshow will present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses and indeed career prospects by interacting face-to-face and directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions. Currently, Ireland hosts 35,000 students from 160 countries studying in Ireland which includes around 6000 students from India,” Barry O’Driscoll, regional manager, India and South Asia for Education in Ireland, said.

In addition, the Education Fairs further aim at educating aspiring students and parents about the admission process, courses, visa-process, post-study stay-back option offered to international students. The fair claims to provide a free platform for all students to interact, gauge their prospects, apply directly to the below-mentioned leading Irish institution, and receive first-hand information on courses, the admission process, job opportunities, campus recruitment, scholarships, intakes, and among others.

Also Read: Skill-Lync partners with Mangalayatan University to provide engineering courses to students

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn