‘Irada Kar Liya Hai Humne’, AAP government launches education song for Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has launched Delhi’s education song ‘Irada Kar Liya Hai Humne‘. The song has been released by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia at the Thyagraj Stadium. The event was attended by hundreds of students and teachers from Delhi government schools.

“Over the years, several education policies were made and a national curriculum framework was developed, and this song, summarises what all these policies for education have visualised”, he added. This song reflects the vision of our education revolution and is dedicated to the journey of the education system of Delhi in the past seven years. With this song, Delhi is the first state in the world to have a song that clearly defines their aspirations and dedication towards the cause of education for all,” Sisodia said.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Alok Srivastava and sung by famous singers, Shaan and Sneha Shankar. The music has been given by Dushyant.

According to Sisodia, this song reflects the vision of the Delhi government that aims to educate students about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills. “Our aim is to make students efficient enough to question the wrong and injustice in society,” he said. He dedicated the song to every student, parent and teacher of Delhi, recognising their role in bolstering the education system of the national capital.

“This song is an answer to the critical questions regarding the purpose of education in development of the nation or nation building. Our purpose is to not only provide world-class infrastructure, improve results, learning outcomes but much beyond that. Our purpose is to prepare students to be good and socially responsible citizens who are dedicated to work for the development of the nation,” he said.

