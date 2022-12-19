IPV partners with BITS Goa IIES to strengthen the startup ecosystem

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) has announced its partnership with BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Society (BGIIES) to support and fund social and impact startups being incubated at the campus.

According to an official release, under the partnership, BGIIES and IPV will co-host industry level events where top VCs and angels will mentor startups by providing them industry access and capital. IPV will leverage its industry connect with the top VC funds to foster one on one connections with high potential young founders and also support them with seed capital, the release added.

Through this partnership with BGIIES, BITS Pilani Goa alumni network, and startups, IPV aims to formalise startup investments which will allow the alumni and members of the institution to evaluate and participate in startups emerging from the institute.

” BITS Pilani KK Birla Goa Campus is a new territory for us, and with this collaboration we look forward to funding startups from the college’s incubation cell for the first time. In addition to replicating this model with our existing college network, we aim for stellar results,” Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will help IPV share their knowledge and expertise with the institute to improve startup and investor experiences and ensure future growth, Tarun Krishnakumar, General Manager, BGIIES Incubator, Goa, said.