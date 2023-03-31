IPL with AI and Machine Learning:  IIT Madras launch Data Science contest on IPL; Here’s all about it

As the precedence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning apps found solutions rise, India’s one of premiere educational institute, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras launches a contest to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models based on the Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will be hosted in association with IIT’s BS(Data Science and Applications ) course and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL)

All data scientists and cricket enthusiasts are keen to analyse data for IPL cricket matches to develop efficient models using AI and ML techniques and have elementary-level coding knowledge can register for the contest at the official link – study.iitm.ac.in/ipl-contest latest by till April 13, 2023.

The participants will receive a set of data related to past Indian Premier League matches, such as match details, player performance, and team performance. The contest will use this data to predict the Power Play score for upcoming matches.

The contest will run throughout the entire Indian Premier League season. The participants will be able to earn points based on the predicted outcomes. At the end of the competition, the top performers will be recognized and rewarded during a special event of the BS programme Paradox ’23.

Non-programmers can also participate in the contest. In addition, there will be a non-competitive game called “Guess the score,” where anyone can join. It’s open to everyone who doesn’t have coding skills.