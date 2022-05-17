IPB collaborates with The Smart Owl to launch its first centre in Bengaluru

The Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) has partnered with The Smart Owl to inaugurate its first center in South India in Bengaluru. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mision (KDEM), and Arvind Jhadav IAS, (Retd.) chief secretary, GoK, among other banking industry professionals.

The collaboration aims to emphasise on the importance of collaborating education with the banking industry to bridge the talent gap. The IPB training program claims to ensure the placement of young graduates starting from entry-level work opportunities in Banks by helping the students secure job interviews with major private sector banks.

According to the organisation, the programs at IPB have been curated to groom banking aspirants and help them become upskilled, qualified, and competent professionals and the perfect candidate for the banking sector. Aspirants will be given classroom training, examination, counselling, projects, field training, and continuing professional development programs.

The job profiles offered range from accountants, KYC/AML compliance officers, tellers, cash and remittances, relationship managers, personal bankers, and wealth managers.

With inputs from PTI.

