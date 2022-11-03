IP university’s new campus construction in final stages, say officials

The Government of Delhi has announced plans to set up a new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Surajmal Vihar, according to an official statement. Furthermore, it aims to provide “world class education” to about 2,400 students.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, October 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on-ground inspection of the final phase of the campus’ construction, spread over 18.75 acres. Sisodia said that after the completion of this new campus, about 2,400 students would get “world class education”.

Keeping in mind present needs, specialised centres such as those for robotics and automation, design and innovation, fire management and liberal arts are being set up on the new campus, Sisodia said.

Further, the varsity will offer new courses such as B.Tech in automation and robotics, B.Tech in artificial intelligence and data science, B.Tech in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the officials said.

In addition, a central library has been constructed on the campus, along with a sports hall, two tennis courts and a football field are also being developed. Sisodia said that construction work of the campus is currently in its last phase and will be completed soon.

The new campus will have net-zero energy consumption as it will meet its own electricity demand and will have provisions for zero-sewage discharge with ground-water harvesting, the officials said. Brick made of flyash would be used to keep temperatures low and buildings will have solar panels on roofs, they said.

The academic block consisting of two nine-storey buildings and one seven-storey building has been constructed. The campus has four lecture halls, each with a capacity of 120 people, the officials said.

There are 24 classrooms with a capacity of 100 students each, they said, adding that hostels and residential blocks have also been constructed for the students on the campus.

With inputs from PTI.

