IP University announces to set up three new schools

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced to set up three new schools, namely the School of Liberal Arts, School of Film Making and School of Fire and Industrial Safety.

The varsity stated in a statement that these new schools and centres of excellence are being created in view of the rising demands for trained professionals in these areas. The decision was taken at the recently held 77th Board of Management(BoM) meeting of the University.

The University includes 14 schools, 12 at the Dwarka campus and two at the newly established East Delhi campus, Surajmal Vihar. It also has one centre of excellence in pharmaceutical sciences at the Dwarka campus.

Furthermore, the university has decided to upgrade the existing Centre of Disaster Management Studies (CDMS) as a Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management at the same meeting.

Established in 1998, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University claims to be the first university by Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi under the provisions of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Act, 1998 read with its Amendment in 1999. The University is recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC), India under section 12B of UGC Act.

With inputs from PTI.

