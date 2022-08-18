IoA, UK partners with ISDC, launches IoA Analyst Competency Framework in Hyderabad

The Institute of Analytics (IoA), United Kingdom (UK), in association with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) has launched the IoA Analyst Competency framework at a roundtable organised in Hyderabad.

The framework will be launched in Bengaluru and Mumbai on August 20 and 24, 2022 respectively.

Using this framework, organisations can upskill existing staff to become more data literate, as well as offer structured guidance to graduate trainees. Organisations can take advantage of data analytics opportunities through the framework, which offers over seven years of professional preparation in various key skill areas.

During the launch event, a roundtable discussion was held on developing future skills. Osmania University, Amity University, NMIMS Hyderabad, and GITAM University were among the prominent universities that attended the event. A panel of experts discussed the salient features and prospects of the analytical competency framework.

“Analytics will be highly essential for skill development in the future. It is necessary for the effective use of data. We are thrilled to be working with IoA on the India regional launch of the IoA analyst competency framework. Our goals with this framework are to enable professionals to become data leaders of tomorrow. We are eager to work with more Indian universities and organisations to upskill themselves with data science and analytics as part of their career advancement plans. After successful launch in Hyderabad, we are looking forward to the framework launch in Bengaluru and Mumbai region,” Tom Joseph, executive eirector, Strategy and Development at ISDC, said.

IoA is a professional body for analytics and data science professionals worldwide, with over 4,500 members. The IoA develops and delivers analytical skills across a wide range of disciplines in collaboration with many Indian universities and institutes. On June 22nd, 2022, IoA launched the new Analyst Competency Framework at parliament in the UK.

ISDC is a leading global provider for British education and skills, and also has a very active presence in India by working in partnership with an excess of 200 universities and higher education providers in India.

Also read: Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn