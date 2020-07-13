Vivek Bajaj

“Successfully investing in the stock market is both art and science,” says Vivek Bajaj (pictured), founder of Elearnmarkets, the financial education provider. “Science one can study; art comes with experience.”

Since the lockdown started, Elearnmarkets has witnessed a jump in interest from retail investors to learn the science behind trading/investing. “There is a high growth in the number of new investors looking to invest in direct equity,” adds Bajaj. “Also, growing derivatives volume, particularly in options contracts, is inviting more and more youngsters to trade actively in these assets. The growth of discount broking firms supports this thesis.”

Elearnmarkets offers over 100 career-oriented online courses, many of which provide students with a joint certification from bodies like NSE Academy, NCDEX and MCX. These cover stock markets, commodities, currency, mutual fund, insurance, financial planning and wealth management. To make financial education more affordable, it has now introduced the 999 series, where for `999 one gets access to courses on multiple aspects of financial markets. “People have realised that after a point free content doesn’t add clear value; paid content has clearly-defined objectives,” adds Bajaj. “We intend to make more regional content and at least cost.”

Before the lockdown, Elearnmarkets had a student audience that specifically wanted to build a career in the financial services market, but during the lockdown it has seen more people who are invested in some or the other instrument and are now looking to upskill themselves, so the propensity of consuming low-duration content at a lesser price has gone up.

Bajaj calls investing in stock markets a life skill. “We all should know what is happening in the investment world. Stock market is a beautiful place that can create multiple entrepreneurs.”