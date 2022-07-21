Invertis University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide paid international internships

Invertis University, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas for international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Umesh Gautam, chancellor; Parth Gautam, vice president; Sarathi Gouda, director- CRC Department, Invertis University, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh; Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas among others.

“Edu Brain Overseas and Invertis University will aim to provide the best suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany and United States (US),” Sharma said.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students of the university during the application process, help them with paperwork and timely submission of documents and offer career counselling.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand. It assists young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, helps to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, and develops industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment. One of the largest education consultancies in the UAE and India, Edu Brain Overseas represents over 300 education institutions globally. The network of 10 offices in four cities focuses on internships, placements and study abroad.

